Spain’s government asks head of its anti-doping to resign amid accusations of irregularities

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s leading governmental sports authority has publicly demanded the director of its anti-doping agency resign after a ministerial probe into accusations of malpractice. The council says the accusations include financial irregularities plus irregularities in doping controls and sanctions. It has shared the findings with Spanish state prosecutors. The council says if agency director José Luis Terreros does not step down then the government will move to have him fired. The World Anti-Doping Agency is highly critical of Spain’s agency.

