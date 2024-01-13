Spain’s Botin takes lead over Kiwis in Abu Dhabi SailGP regatta while Team USA is 3rd

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Spain’s Diego Botin finished last in the first fleet race before winning the next two races to take the lead in the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix. Botin’s strong performance aboard his red foiling catamaran “Los Gallos” in light wind on the Persian Gulf came a day after three-time defending SailGP champion Tom Slingsby challenged younger skippers to step up after veteran skippers Jimmy Spithill and Sir Ben Ainslie retired from racing in tech billionaire Larry Ellison’s global league. The 30-year-old Botin won the Los Angeles regatta in mid-July for Spain’s first-ever SailGP win but has made the podium race only once in four regattas since then.

