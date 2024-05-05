Spain’s Botin beats heavyweights Burling and Slingsby to win Bermuda Sail Grand Prix

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Diego Botin made an aggressive move at the start and skippered Spain to a wire-to-wire victory against heavyweights Peter Burling of New Zealand and Tom Slingsby of Australia to win the Bermuda Sail Grand Prix. It was the second regatta win for the Spanish in Season 4 of tech billionaire Larry Ellison’s global league. The season standings remain the same with three regattas to go before the $2 million, winner-take-all Grand Final in San Francisco on July 14. New Zealand leads the 10-boat fleet with 77 points, followed by Australia with 67 and Spain with 65. It’s another 10 points back to ROCKWOOL Denmark and France.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.