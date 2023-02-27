Spain’s Alexia Putellas voted best women’s player again

PARIS (AP) — Spain’s Alexia Putellas won FIFA’s Best Women’s Player award for the second straight time. Putellas won the voting over Alex Morgan of the United States and England’s Beth Mead. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has been voted FIFA men’s coach of the year after leading his team to the World Cup title in December. The women’s coach award went to Sarina Wiegman, who led the England to the title at the Women’s European Championship. Scaloni took over Argentina at the end of 2018 on an interim basis, and was widely criticized for lacking experience as he had never coached a professional team.

