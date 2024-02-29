Spain women celebrate another soccer title. This time without the distractions

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s women’s soccer team is finally getting attention for its play on the field, rather than the behavior of its officials. Spain followed up its Women’s World Cup win in August with victory in the inaugural Women’s Nations League on Wednesday and this time the talk in Spain was about the great performances of the team and not about an unwanted kiss that ruined the team’s World Cup title celebrations. The kiss by former soccer federation president Luis Rubiales on the lips of player Jenni Hermoso during the World Cup awards ceremony sparked widespread outrage in Spain.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.