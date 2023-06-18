Spain wins Nations League final as Unai Simon saves two Croatia penalties in shootout

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Goalkeeper Unai Simon has saved two shots in a penalty shootout to help Spain break an 11-year trophy drought by beating Croatia after a tense Nations League final had finished 0-0. The Bilbao goalkeeper used his feet to save a penalty by Lovro Majer when the shootout was level at 3-3 and then dived full-length to tip Bruno Petković’s spot kick around the post. Dani Carvajal converted his penalty to seal the victory at De Kuip stadium. Spain’s last tournament win came at the 2012 European Championship.

