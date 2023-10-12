Spain wins 25th straight qualifier at home to keep Scotland from clinching spot in Euro 2024

MADRID (AP) — Spain kept Scotland from becoming the first team to secure a place at the 2024 European Championship by beating the visitors 2-0 Thursday for its 25th consecutive home win in qualifiers. Scotland only needed a draw to clinch a spot at its second straight Euros and was still level at 0-0 after more than 70 minutes. But two late goals for Spain in Seville ended Scotland’s perfect qualifying record and kept first place in Group A up for grabs. Norway won 4-0 at Cyprus with two goals by Erling Haaland. Israel was supposed to host Switzerland in Group I but the match was postponed because of the war with Hamas.

