Spain vs. Colombia goes to extra time after 2-2 draw in the Olympic women’s soccer tournament

By The Associated Press
Colombia's Leicy Santos celebrates after scoring her side's 2nd goal during the women's quarter-final soccer match between Spain and Colombia, at Lyon Stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Decines, France. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Laurent Cipriani]

LYON, France (AP) — Spain’s quarterfinal match against Colombia at the Olympic women’s soccer tournament has gone to extra time. World champion Spain came back from 2-0 down to force extra time at Stade de Lyon. Irene Paredes leveled the game in the seventh minute of time added on.

