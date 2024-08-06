Spain, the Netherlands and Australia advance to women’s water polo semifinals at the Paris Olympics

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Spain, the Netherlands and Australia advanced to the semifinals of the women’s water polo tournament at the Paris Olympics. Spain rolled over Canada for an 18-8 victory, and the Netherlands beat Italy 11-8 in the second quarterfinal. Australia moved on with a 9-6 win over Greece. Spain will take on the Netherlands on Thursday at Paris La Defense Arena. Australia will play the winner of the last quarterfinal between the United States and Hungary. The U.S. is trying for an unprecedented fourth consecutive gold medal.

