Spain teenager Lamine Yamal scores in win over Cyprus in Euro 2024 qualifying

LIMASSOL, Cyprus (AP) — Teenager Lamine Yamal scored to help Spain defeat Cyprus 3-1 and remain in first place in its European Championship qualifying group. Mikel Oyarzabal and Joselu also scored first-half goals to give already qualified Spain a two-point lead in Group A over second-place Scotland, which drew 2-2 at Georgia. The 16-year-old Yamal scored five minutes into the match. Spain’s final match will be against Georgia on Sunday in Valladolid, while Scotland will host Norway. It was the final qualifying game for Cyprus which ended with no points and a goal difference of minus 25 after eight losses.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.