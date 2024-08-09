Spain takes gold after 5-3 win against France in Olympic men’s soccer final
PARIS (AP) — Sergio Camello struck twice in extra time as Spain took gold in the Olympic men’s soccer final after a 5-3 win against France on Friday.
The thrilling win at Parc des Princes completed a golden summer for Spanish soccer — following the senior team’s European Championship triumph last month.
Spain, which lost the final to Brazil at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, became the first European gold medalist in men’s soccer since it last won the tournament at the Barcelona Games in 1992.
France came back from 3-1 down to send the game to extra time when Jean-Phillipe Mateta equalized from the penalty spot in the third minute of time added on.
But substitute Camello coolly lifted over France goalkeeper Guillaume Restes in the 100th and got his second in the first minute of time added on.
Spain’s victory marked a personal double for Fermin Lopez and Alex Baena, who were both part of the Euro 2024-winning squad.
Barcelona star Lopez scored twice and Baena got Spain’s other goal in a blistering 10-minute spell in the first half which gave it a 3-1 lead at the break after Enzo Millot had opened the scoring for France.
But the game was turned on its head when France mounted a late fightback through Maghnes Akliouche and Jean-Philippe Mateta, who converted a penalty in the third minute of stoppage time to send the game to extra time.
___
James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson
___
AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.