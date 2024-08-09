Spain takes gold after 5-3 win against France in Olympic men’s soccer final

PARIS (AP) — Sergio Camello struck twice in extra time as Spain took gold in the Olympic men’s soccer final after a 5-3 win against France on Friday.

The thrilling win at Parc des Princes completed a golden summer for Spanish soccer — following the senior team’s European Championship triumph last month.

Spain, which lost the final to Brazil at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, became the first European gold medalist in men’s soccer since it last won the tournament at the Barcelona Games in 1992.

France came back from 3-1 down to send the game to extra time when Jean-Phillipe Mateta equalized from the penalty spot in the third minute of time added on.

But substitute Camello coolly lifted over France goalkeeper Guillaume Restes in the 100th and got his second in the first minute of time added on.

Spain's Sergio Camello celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal during the men's soccer gold medal match between France and Spain at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Vadim Ghirda

Spain’s victory marked a personal double for Fermin Lopez and Alex Baena, who were both part of the Euro 2024-winning squad.

Barcelona star Lopez scored twice and Baena got Spain’s other goal in a blistering 10-minute spell in the first half which gave it a 3-1 lead at the break after Enzo Millot had opened the scoring for France.

But the game was turned on its head when France mounted a late fightback through Maghnes Akliouche and Jean-Philippe Mateta, who converted a penalty in the third minute of stoppage time to send the game to extra time.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.