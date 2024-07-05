Spain sticks with trusted starting lineup for quarterfinal against Germany at Euro 2024

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has stuck with the same formation he has mainly used throughout La Roja’s perfect start to the European Championship for Friday’s eagerly anticipated quarterfinal against host nation Germany. De la Fuente made no changes from the 4-1 win over Georgia in the round of 16. The only time he changed his starting lineup was when he sat key players like Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams for Spain’s final group game. Jonathan Tah is back in the center of defense for Germany after serving a one-match suspension against Denmark. Emre Can comes in for Robert Andrich in midfield and Leroy Sané again replaces Florian Wirtz up front.

