Spain-Serbia matchup in Davis Cup draw: US faces Croatia

LONDON (AP) — The draw for the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals set up a possible meeting between No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 2 Novak Djokovic as Spain and Serbia were placed in the group. Spain will host Group C in Valencia in September. It also includes the Czech Republic and South Korea. The United States will face two-time champion Croatia along with Finland and the Netherlands in Group D. Defending champion Canada is in Group A along with host Italy, Sweden and Chile. Group B consists of host Britain, last year’s runner-up Australia, France and Switzerland.

