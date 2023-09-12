Spain routs Cyprus 6-0 in Euro 2024 qualifying after judge issues Rubiales order

GRANADA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s men restored normal service on the field Tuesday. They beat Cyprus 6-0 in a European Championship qualifying game two days after disgraced soccer federation president Luis Rubiales resigned. At almost exactly the time Gavi gave Spain an 18th-minute lead a television interview given by Rubiales began broadcasting on a British cable news channel. Spain kept on scoring to keep its fans focused on the soccer action. Spain close the gap on Group A leader Scotland to six points. Spain has played one game fewer and hosts Scotland next on Oct. 12.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.