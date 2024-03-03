Spain reaches first semis in sevens world series after overhauling Fiji in LA

CARSON, California (AP) — Spain has reached its first semifinals in the rugby sevens world series as part of an all-European men’s last four at the Los Angeles tournament. Spain stunned Fiji 21-19 from 19-0 down at halftime of their quarterfinal. Fiji was undermined by two cards. The Spaniards had lost all 11 of their previous quarterfinals in series history. They also shocked Ireland in the pool stage. Ireland upset series leader Argentina 24-14 to face France in the semifinals. Britain topped Australia 26-19 to line up Spain. The women’s quarterfinals are on Sunday: France vs. Canada, New Zealand vs. Ireland, U.S. vs. South Africa, Australia vs. Brazil. New Zealand’s Tyla King passed Canadian Ghislaine Landry’s 1,356 points to become the all-time leading scorer in the women’s series.

