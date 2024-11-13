Spain-Poland opener at Billie Jean King Cup Finals postponed after severe weather alert in Malaga

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — The first tie of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals between Spain and Poland has been postponed because of a severe weather alert in the Malaga region. Organizers say the “decision has been made based on guidance from the relevant authorities to ensure the health and safety of all participants and attendees.” The first-round tie will now be played on Friday. Both the Billie Jean King Cup Finals and the Davis Cup Finals are taking place in the southern Spanish city. The women’s event is taking place after a powerful storm caused flash floods that killed more than 200 people in the Valencia region east of Malaga about two weeks ago.

