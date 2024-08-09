Spain playmaker Dani Olmo to join Barcelona from Leipzig

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Dani Olmo is headed back to Barcelona a decade after leaving the Spanish team. The Spain playmaker is set to sign a six-year contract after Barcelona reached an agreement with Leipzig for his transfer. No fee was disclosed by Barcelona when announcing the transfer. The club says his buyout clause was being set at 500 million euros ($550 million). Olmo joined Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy in 2007 from neighbor Espanyol. He left seven years later to further his career in Croatia. He has played for Leipzig since 2020. The 26-year-old Olmo starred for Spain at the recent European Championship.

