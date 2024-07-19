Spain players Morata and Rodri face UEFA disciplinary case over Gibraltar song at Euro 2024 party

By The Associated Press
Spain's team captain Alvaro Morata, with the microphone, introduces player Rodri, center, to the fans during celebrations of the Spanish team's European soccer championship title on a stage at Cibeles square in Madrid, Monday, July 15, 2024. Spain defeated England in the final of the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin on Sunday evening. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andrea Comas]

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has started a disciplinary process against Spain captain Alvaro Morata and European Championship player of the tournament Rodri for singing about a sovereignty claim on Gibraltar at the team’s title celebration in Madrid. UEFA says a disciplinary inspector “is being appointed to evaluate a potential violation” of its rules by the two players. Morata and Rodri led thousands of fans singing “Gibraltar is Spanish” at a celebration in Madrid on Monday after the team’s 2-1 win over England in the Euro 2024 final. Gibraltar on the southern tip of Spain has been a British overseas territory for more than 300 years.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.