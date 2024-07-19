Spain players Morata and Rodri face UEFA disciplinary case over Gibraltar song at Euro 2024 party

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has started a disciplinary process against Spain captain Alvaro Morata and European Championship player of the tournament Rodri for singing about a sovereignty claim on Gibraltar at the team’s title celebration in Madrid. UEFA says a disciplinary inspector “is being appointed to evaluate a potential violation” of its rules by the two players. Morata and Rodri led thousands of fans singing “Gibraltar is Spanish” at a celebration in Madrid on Monday after the team’s 2-1 win over England in the Euro 2024 final. Gibraltar on the southern tip of Spain has been a British overseas territory for more than 300 years.

