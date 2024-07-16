Spain players’ Euro 2024 celebration song pushes Gibraltar soccer body to weigh complaint to UEFA

GIBRALTAR (AP) — Gibraltar’s soccer federation says it’s taking legal advice about Spain players’ “extremely provocative and insulting” chants at a welcome home party for the European Championship title winner. In Madrid on Monday evening, Spain captain Alvaro Morata and player of the tournament Rodri led thousands of fans singing “Gibraltar is Spanish.” It was at a celebration for the team’s 2-1 win over England in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday in Berlin. Gibraltar on the southern tip of Spain has been a British overseas territory for more than 300 years. Spain maintains its sovereignty claim.

