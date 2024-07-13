Spain phenom Lamine Yamal has electrified Euro 2024. In hometown, family and friends not surprised

MATARO, Spain (AP) — Spain’s teenage phenom Lamine Yamal has taken the European Championship by storm by helping his team reach Sunday’s final against England. His family and friends back home are proud but not surprised. Yamal’ meteoric rise began as soon as he could kick a ball according to his people who remember his start in soccer. Yamal’s father Mounir Nasraoui says “I always thought he would get this far.” Son of a Moroccan father and mother from Equatorial Guinea, soccer’s next big talent is also the new face of an increasingly multi-cultural Spain.

