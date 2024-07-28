Spain opens Olympic women’s hoops beating China 90-89 in OT, Serbia holds off Puerto Rico

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Maria Araujo hit a 3-pointer with 3:06 left in overtime as Spain finished off a rally and beat China 90-89 on Sunday to open women’s basketball group play at the Paris Olympics with a flourish.

Queralt Casas tossed the ball into the air as the buzzer sounded after Li Yueru scored inside with 4 seconds left for the final margin, then the Spaniards came together for a giant hug jumping up and down to celebrate knocking off the world’s No. 2-ranked team.

Alba Torrens, Spain’s captain, called it an “amazing victory.”

“We didn’t stop believing, we didn’t stop working, we didn’t stop adjusting,” she said.

Spain had a chance to win in the final seconds of regulation. Leonor Rodriguez was knocked to the floor on her tying 3-pointer with 6.5 seconds to go only to see her free throw rim out leaving the score tied at 76.

Leonor Rodriguez, (11) of Spain, celebrates with teammates after Spain defeated China in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Conroy

China’s long heave hit the backboard at the buzzer. China plays Serbia on Wednesday.

Spain took the lead to start overtime on a bucket by Megan Gustafson, and Rodriguez had a final chance to put the game away. She missed her first free throw with 13.2 seconds to go, then sank the second to make it 90-87.

Gustafson, the AP women’s college basketball player of the year in 2019 from Iowa, led Spain with 29 points. Rodriguez finished with 25 as the fourth-ranked Spaniards try to bounce back after finishing sixth at the Tokyo Games. Spain lost to the United States in the final at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

Li Yueru had a game-high 31 points and 15 rebounds. Li Meng added 13 points.

Serbia 58, Puerto Rico 55

Dragana Stankovic blocked Pamela Rosada’s driving layup with 6.3 seconds left, then hit a free throw to preserve Serbia’s escape over Puerto Rico.

Serbia came in 10th just ahead of Puerto Rico in the world rankings. Serbia looked like a team that debuted winning bronze in its debut at the 2016 Rio Games, then making the semifinals three years ago in Tokyo. At least through three quarters.

Puerto Rico never led and trailed 55-36 after three, but never quit.

Serbia led 57-52 when officials had to break up Stankovic and Puerto Rico forward Mya Hollingshed as they grappled through each other for a rebound with 52.4 seconds left under the Serbian basket. Officials went to replay and assessed fouls.

Jacqueline Benitz knocked down three free throws to pull Puerto Rico within 57-55. Stankovic then missed her two attempts, then Serbia missed two shots before Puerto Rico got possession with 24.3 seconds left.

Stankovic missed her second free throw, finishing with a team-high 15 points. Puerto Rico only managed a wild shot at the buzzer after a scramble at midcourt.

Jovana Nogic added 14, and Sasa Cadjo had 10 for Serbia. Trinity San Antonio led Puerto Rico with 11.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.