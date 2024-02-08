Spain only EU member to not sign French statement on sports. Madrid sees it as anti-Super League

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain is the only European Union member to refuse to sign a joint statement on sports released by France because the government in Madrid sees it as being a premature attack on the Super League. France’s sports ministry released the non-binding statement signed by the 25 other EU member states except for Spain. The French statement did not explicitly mention the Super League. But Spain’s Higher Council for Sport considered that language to be a criticism of the proposed rebel competition. Spain says it does not want to take a formal position on the Super League until a Spanish mercantile court rules on a case brought by the its backers against UEFA.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.