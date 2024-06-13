Spain Olympic men’s soccer team cleared to select two players for Paris who changed national teams

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Spanish team for men’s soccer at the Paris Olympics has got permission from the IOC to select two players who previously played for other countries. Leeds forward Mateo Joseph had played for England at Under-20 level. Juventus defender Dean Huijsen represented Netherlands youth teams. Both Spain-born Joseph and Huijsen recently changed eligibility through FIFA to play for Spain Under-21s. Those moves are now recognized by the International Olympic Committee. Spain’s in a group with Egypt, Uzbekistan and the Dominican Republic in the 16-nation men’s soccer tournament that starts July 24. Argentina, Israel, Ukraine and the United States also qualified.

