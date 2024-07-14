Spain midfielder Rodri says winning Euro 2024 is ‘the best day of my career’

BERLIN (AP) — Spain looked to have suffered a major blow when Rodri went off with an unspecified injury at halftime in the European Championship final against England on Sunday. But fears of a second-half drop in intensity were put to rest when Nico Williams scored soon after the break, then substitute Mikel Oyarzabal scored late for Spain to win 2-1 and claim its fourth European title. Rodri says “You only have to see the family we have built.” He added: “Today we are champions of Europe and we’re not going to stop here.” He called it the best day of his career.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.