Spain midfielder Rodri injured in Euro 2024 final against England

BERLIN (AP) — Spain has had to take influential midfielder Rodri off during halftime in the European Championship final against England. The 28-year-old Rodri, arguably the team’s leader, went off with an unspecified injury. He was replaced by Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, considered one of the best holding midfielders in the Spanish league but untested internationally.

