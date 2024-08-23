Spain midfielder Mikel Merino set to leave Real Sociedad with Arsenal as his likely destination

MADRID (AP) — Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino seems headed for Arsenal after his current club coach gave him a public sending off. Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil said Friday in a pre-match news conference that Merino “deserves some words in form of farewell.” Merino helped Spain win this summer’s European Championship. His goal late in extra time secured a 2-1 win over hosts Germany in the quarterfinals. English and Spanish media link him to a move to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

