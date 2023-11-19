Spain midfielder Gavi leaves European qualifier in tears with apparent leg injury

VALLADOLID, Spain (AP) — Spain midfielder Gavi had to be substituted after an apparent right-leg injury in the first half of his team’s final European Championship qualifying game against Georgia. The 19-year-old Barcelona player was in tears when he limped off the field in the 24th minute in Valladolid. Gavi took a hard hit to the side of his right knee when he and a Georgia player collided a few minutes before he had to come off. He kept playing and appeared to hurt the same leg while trying to control a ball. After that he immediately signaled to the team that he could not continue.

