Spain holds off Puerto Rico 63-62 in Olympic women’s basketball group play

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Laura Gil knocked down two free throws with 1.9 seconds left as Spain edged Puerto Rico 63-62 and took a big step toward qualifying for the women’s basketball quarterfinals at the Paris Games.

Spain appeared ready to cruise toward the elimination round leading 18-9 after the first and 39-25 at halftime. The Spaniards are trying to bounce back from a sixth-place finish three years ago at the Tokyo Games after taking the silver home in 2016 at the Rio Games.

But Puerto Rico (0-2) took a 62-61 on a turnaround, fadeaway jumper by Mya Hollingshed with 9.9 seconds left. Puerto Rico then had a final chance for the win. Arella Guirantes tried to work around a screen, but her heave from well beyond the three-point line came up shot at the buzzer.

The disappointed Puerto Ricans looked around, hoping for a foul call with none coming. Spain, meanwhile, celebrated and danced heading off the court after surviving to improve to 2-0.

Those free throws were Gil’s only points of the game. Megan Gustafson, former AP Player of the Year at Iowa, led Spain with 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Leonor Rodriguez added 17.

Guirantes led Puerto Rico with 15 points. Pamela Rosado added 11 and Hollingshed had 10.

Puerto Rico set up an exciting fourth quarter after outscoring Spain 19-5 in the third, tying the game at 44. The Puerto Ricans never led by more than four, the last at 59-55 with 3:34 left after a bucket by India Pagan. But Rodriguez drove for a layup with 2:41 left for the fifth tie setting up the finish.

Group A has the tightest separation among the women with the first games decided by a combined four points, and Serbia sits atop the group after Spain beat China by a point in overtime to open pool play. If Serbia beats China later Wednesday, both qualify before playing each other Saturday.

