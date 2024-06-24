Spain has to wait days to learn its next Euro 2024 opponent then rush to research them

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH The Associated Press
Spain's head coach Luis de la Fuente gestures during a Group B match between Albania and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dusseldorf, Germany, Monday, June 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez]

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Spain doesn’t know who it plays next at Euro 2024. Croatia thinks it’s out but doesn’t know for sure. The tournament format means a long wait for some teams, rushed work for their analysts, and a headache for fans trying to grasp where their team will play next. There are six groups but only four third-place teams with the best records qualify for the round of 16. Spain is due to face a third-place team but won’t know who until all of the groups have played. Croatia needs favorable results in the other groups to go through as a third-place team.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.