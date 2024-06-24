Spain has to wait days to learn its next Euro 2024 opponent then rush to research them

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Spain doesn’t know who it plays next at Euro 2024. Croatia thinks it’s out but doesn’t know for sure. The tournament format means a long wait for some teams, rushed work for their analysts, and a headache for fans trying to grasp where their team will play next. There are six groups but only four third-place teams with the best records qualify for the round of 16. Spain is due to face a third-place team but won’t know who until all of the groups have played. Croatia needs favorable results in the other groups to go through as a third-place team.

