Spain fines its soccer federation for not having harassment protocol in place at Women’s World Cup

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Spanish soccer federation and Barcelona soccer club have been fined an undisclosed sum by Spain’s labor ministry for not meeting workplace regulations regarding gender equality. The ministry says the federation did not have the required gender equality plan or sexual harassment protocols in place when Spain won last year’s Women’s World Cup. The federation’s then president caused an international uproar when he kissed forward Jenni Hermoso without her consent during the awards ceremony. Barcelona and second-tier Catalan clubs Espanyol and Europa were also found to not have proper equality plans. Barcelona says it was working on its plan that it first put into place in 2013.

