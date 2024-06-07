Spain drops Cubarsí, Llorente and Aleix García from final Euro 2024 squad

MADRID (AP) — Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has dropped Barcelona teenager Pau Cubarsí as well as midfielders Marcos Llorente and Aleix García from his final 26-man squad for the European Championship. However, de la Fuente has stuck with Real Betis forward Ayoze Pérez, who is with Spain for the first time, as well as 21-year-old Barcelona midfielder Fermín López. Spain is aiming for a record-extending fourth European Championship. It is in Group B with Italy, Albania and Croatia.

