Spain drawn against the Netherlands in Nations League quarterfinals. France paired with Croatia

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — European champion Spain has been drawn against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the Nations League, while France was paired with Croatia in a rematch of the 2018 World Cup final. Italy will face Germany and Portugal will play Denmark.] Spain is also the defending Nations League champion after winning the tournament last year. The quarterfinalists advanced by placing first or second in the four Nations League top-tier groups that finished this week. The two-leg quarterfinals will be played on March 20 and 23. The winners advance to a Final Four mini-tournament scheduled for June 4-8 and which will be hosted by one of the teams involved.

