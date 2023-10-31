Spain defender Paredes misses Women’s Nations League game because of computer glitch

By The Associated Press
Switzerland's midfielder Geraldine Reuteler, center, fights for the ball with Spain's defender Oihane Hernandez, left, and Spain's midfielder Teresa Abelleira, right, during the Nations League women's soccer match between Switzerland and Spain at the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich, Switzerland, on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. (Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/MICHAEL BUHOLZER]

ZURICH (AP) — Spain defender Irene Paredes has been kept from making her 100th appearance with the women’s national team because of a computer glitch. Spain coach Montse Tomé said after the team’s 7-1 rout of Switzerland in the Women’s Nations League that a computer error kept Paredes from being added to Spain’s official match squad. Only Alexia Putellas and Jenni Hermoso have reached the 100-match mark with Spain’s women’s team.

