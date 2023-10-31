Spain defender Paredes misses Women’s Nations League game because of computer glitch

ZURICH (AP) — Spain defender Irene Paredes has been kept from making her 100th appearance with the women’s national team because of a computer glitch. Spain coach Montse Tomé said after the team’s 7-1 rout of Switzerland in the Women’s Nations League that a computer error kept Paredes from being added to Spain’s official match squad. Only Alexia Putellas and Jenni Hermoso have reached the 100-match mark with Spain’s women’s team.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.