Spain coach De la Fuente able to silence doubters after lackluster start at La Roja’s helm

MADRID (AP) — Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has found a way to turn the doubters into supporters. He now has widespread backing at the helm of La Roja after being appointed amid a wave of skepticism nearly a year ago. He has turned Spain into a contender again and comfortably secured the team a spot in the 2024 European Championship. Spain qualified for next year’s tournament in Germany on Sunday with a 1-0 win at Norway. It was the team’s sixth straight triumph since a loss at Scotland in March had left De la Fuente under pressure just two games into his stint.

