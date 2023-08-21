Spain celebrates Women’s World Cup at home with Carmona mourning but involved

MADRID (AP) — Spain has begun its Women’s World Cup title celebrations at home with Olga Carmona joining her teammates despite her father’s death before the final. The team arrived in Madrid from Australia a day after defeating England 1-0 in the final in Sydney. They won the Women’s World Cup for the first time. Carmona participated in the evening’s celebrations with fans despite being told after the final that her father died following an illness. Her family decided to wait until the match was over to inform Carmona. Carmona scored the winning goal in the first half of the final.

