Spain calls up Girona midfielder Aleix García for final 2 European qualifiers

MADRID (AP) — Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has called up four new players including Girona midfielder Aleix García for the final two European Championship qualifiers with a place in next year’s tournament already secured. Spain ensured it will be among the 24 teams playing in Germany after winning 1-0 in Norway last month. The three-time winner will close out the qualifying phase by visiting Cyprus on Thursday and hosting Georgia three days later.

