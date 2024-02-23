Spain beats Netherlands 3-0 in Women’s Nations League semifinals, earns spot in Olympics

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Jenni Hermoso and Aitana Bonmatí have helped Spain beat Netherlands 3-0 in the Women’s Nations League semifinals. The victory secured the world champions a spot in the Paris Olympics. Hermoso opened the scoring with a nice solo effort in the 41st minute before Ballon d’Or holder Bonmatí doubled the lead in the 45th. Left back Ona Battle added the third in the 77th. Spain will face France in the first Women’s Nations League final in the same La Cartuja Stadium on Wednesday.

