Spain beats France 2-0 to win Women’s Nations League final

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Aitana Bonmati scored to help Spain beat France 2-0 in the Women’s Nations League final. It gave the world champions another trophy. Bonmati is the Ballon d’Or winner. She volleyed in a low cross in the first half and Mariona Caldentey doubled the lead shortly after the break in a dominant performance by the hosts. It was Spain’s first victory over France and comes in the inaugural Nations League tournament. Spain had its breakthrough tournament at the World Cup in New Zealand and Australia to win the title in its third appearance.

