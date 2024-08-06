Spain and the Netherlands advance to women’s water polo semifinals at the Paris Olympics

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Spain and the Netherlands advanced to the semifinals of the women’s water polo tournament at the Paris Olympics. Spain rolled over Canada for an 18-8 victory, and the Netherlands beat Italy 11-8 in the second quarterfinal. The European powers will face off on Thursday at Paris La Defense Arena. Australia played Greece and the United States faced Hungary in the final two quarterfinals of the day. The U.S. is going for an unprecedented fourth consecutive gold medal. Spain, which lost to the U.S. in the Tokyo final, improved to 5-0 at the Olympics. It has outscored its opponents 69-44.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.