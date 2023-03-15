Spain and Portugal welcome Morocco to 2030 World Cup bid

HARIA, Canary Islands (AP) — The leaders of Spain and Portugal have welcomed the addition of Morocco to their 2030 World Cup bid. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa said that the African nation will boost their chances of hosting the tournament. They made no reference to Ukraine, however, raising further doubts about the war-torn country’s participation in the bid after it was added to the Iberian candidacy last October. Morocco King Mohammed VI had announced on Tuesday that the country was joining the Spain-Portugal bid.

