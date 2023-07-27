Spain and Manchester City great David Silva ends career at 37 because of serious knee injury

By The Associated Press
FILE - Real Sociedad's David Silva, right, fights for the ball with Barcelona's Sergio Busquets during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Real Sociedad says that veteran midfielder David Silva has injured a ligament in his left knee. The club says that Silva sustained the injury to his ACL ligament during practice on Thursday, July 20, 23. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joan Monfort]

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain (AP) — Spain soccer great David Silva has ended his career at age 37 one week after suffering a serious knee injury. Silva says in a social media post “it is time to say goodbye to what I have dedicated my whole life to.” He was preparing for another Champions League campaign after helping Real Sociedad finish fourth in La Liga. Silva is in the elite group of Spain players on each title-winning squad from the 2008 European Championship, 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012. He has a statue outside Manchester City’s stadium where he won four Premier League titles.

