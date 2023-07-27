Spain and Manchester City great David Silva ends career at 37 because of serious knee injury

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain (AP) — Spain soccer great David Silva has ended his career at age 37 one week after suffering a serious knee injury. Silva says in a social media post “it is time to say goodbye to what I have dedicated my whole life to.” He was preparing for another Champions League campaign after helping Real Sociedad finish fourth in La Liga. Silva is in the elite group of Spain players on each title-winning squad from the 2008 European Championship, 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012. He has a statue outside Manchester City’s stadium where he won four Premier League titles.

