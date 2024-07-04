Spain and host nation Germany meet in quarterfinals at Euro 2024 with a potential record on the line

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Spain plays host nation Germany on Friday in the quarterfinals of the European Championship in an eagerly-anticipated matchup between two of the best performing sides at the tournament. There is also a potential record on the line as Spain and Germany have each won three European Championships, better than any other nation. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. local time (1600 GMT) in Stuttgart. The winner will advance to face France or Portugal in the semifinal in Munich on Tuesday.

