Spain and England set to meet in European Championship final in Berlin

By STEVE DOUGLAS The Associated Press
FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2021 file photo, the Olympic Stadium is illuminated as the sun sets after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and RB Leipzig in Berlin, Germany. Scars of World War II and relics from its Nazi past are preserved at Berlin's Olympiastadion. When Spain plays England in the European Championship final, they will be playing in a stadium that doesn't hide it was built by the Nazis for the 1936 Olympic Games. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Sohn]

BERLIN (AP) — Spain and England will meet in the European Championship final. Much of the focus is on a teenage wonderkid and whether one of the world’s most underachieving teams can end its decades-long wait for a title. Spain is bidding to win the Euros for a record fourth time and for the first time since 2012. The team’s new superstar is 17-year-old winger Lamine Yamal. England lays claim to be the birthplace of soccer and hasn’t won a major title since the 1966 World Cup. This is the team’s second straight European Championship final. The teams have taken different paths to the final taking place at Berlin’s Olympiastadion — the 71,000-seat venue built for the 1936 Olympic Games.

