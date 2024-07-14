Spain and England set to meet in European Championship final in Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — Spain and England will meet in the European Championship final. Much of the focus is on a teenage wonderkid and whether one of the world’s most underachieving teams can end its decades-long wait for a title. Spain is bidding to win the Euros for a record fourth time and for the first time since 2012. The team’s new superstar is 17-year-old winger Lamine Yamal. England lays claim to be the birthplace of soccer and hasn’t won a major title since the 1966 World Cup. This is the team’s second straight European Championship final. The teams have taken different paths to the final taking place at Berlin’s Olympiastadion — the 71,000-seat venue built for the 1936 Olympic Games.

