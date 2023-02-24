Spain: 6 detained for possible match-fix in Copa del Rey

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police say six people have been detained for their alleged involvement in a scheme to possibly fix the result of a Copa del Rey game. The game under investigation is Levante’s 8-0 victory at lower-tier Huracán Melilla on Dec. 2, 2021. The cup game was in Melilla, one of Spain’s two north African exclaves. Police say the six people detained are all Spaniards. They gave no other information on their identities. Police say authorities took notice of the game after numerous bets were made in Melilla both online and at betting parlors.

