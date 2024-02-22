Southland Conference suspends 8 players for postgame brawl between A&M-Commerce and Incarnate Word

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Four players from Texas A&M-Commerce and four from Incarnate Word have been suspended by the Southland Conference for “flagrant unsportsmanlike actions” after a brawl broke out during postgame handshakes following an overtime game. All but one of the players was suspended for multiple games. It is still unclear what led to the melee after Commerce’s 76-72 road win Monday night. Video showed players from both teams caught up in a lengthy scuffle that spread over much of the court. Several punches were thrown and personnel from both teams tried to get players under control.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.