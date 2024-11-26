Southgate’s future might be away from soccer as he searches for ‘purpose’ after leaving England

LONDON (AP) — Gareth Southgate left his role as coach of England’s soccer team five months ago and he is still pondering where his future lies. He says it might be outside soccer. Southgate says in a long post on LinkedIn that he is searching for his next “purpose” in life after his time as the coach of England’s men’s national team from 2016-2024. He writes that job is “going to be extremely difficult to replicate.” He says “it’s why I’m not limiting my future options to remaining as a football coach.” Southgate was linked with becoming Manchester United manager because of his connections with some members of the club’s board but the team chose to hire Ruben Amorim after firing Erik ten Hag.

