Southgate says speculation linking him to Man United job is ‘completely disrespectful’

LONDON (AP) — England coach Gareth Southgate says speculation linking him with the manager’s position at Manchester United currently occupied by Erik ten Hag is “completely disrespectful.” He insists he wouldn’t begin talks over another job while in charge of the national team. Sections of the British media have reported Southgate could be in the running to replace Erik ten Hag if the Dutchman loses his job following the arrival of Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team that will oversee United’s soccer operations. Southgate has a contract to coach England through December. He says his focus is on leading his national team at the European Championship in Germany starting in June.

