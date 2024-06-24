Southgate says he is ‘oblivious’ of Lineker’s four-letter criticism of England

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Gary Lineker’s stinging criticism of England has created waves at the European Championship. England manager Gareth Southgate says he’s oblivious to the four-letter assessment delivered by one of England’s greatest players and one of Britain’s biggest television stars. Southgate says, “It is not important to me at all. If you don’t open yourself to it, it can’t affect you.” England’s preparations for its final Group C game against Slovenia on Tuesday have been conducted against the backdrop of media and public criticism after the team drew with Denmark 1-1.

