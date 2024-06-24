Southgate says he is ‘oblivious’ of Lineker’s four-letter criticism of England

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
England's manager Gareth Southgate sits at the bench prior to a Group C match between Denmark and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Thanassis Stavrakis]

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Gary Lineker’s stinging criticism of England has created waves at the European Championship. England manager Gareth Southgate says he’s oblivious to the four-letter assessment delivered by one of England’s greatest players and one of Britain’s biggest television stars. Southgate says, “It is not important to me at all. If you don’t open yourself to it, it can’t affect you.” England’s preparations for its final Group C game against Slovenia on Tuesday have been conducted against the backdrop of media and public criticism after the team drew with Denmark 1-1.

