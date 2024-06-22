Southgate and England team under fire after lackluster display at Euro 2024

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Gareth Southgate said he knew it was coming. He was right. Negativity surrounds the England team — despite leading its group after two games at Euro 2024 and likely to advance to the knockout phase. After Thursday’s uninspiring 1-1 draw with Denmark, the coach acknowledged “we understand what that will mean for the next few days.” Indeed, it has fueled concern among fans, English media and former players. Former England captain Gary Lineker says England played “lethargic” and “dour.” His comments about England appear to have summed up the mood of many fans.

