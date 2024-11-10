Southern’s 2-point conversion in 5th OT produces 25-23 win over Bethune-Cookman

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Kobe Dillion ran for 130 yards and added a two-point conversion in the fifth overtime as Southern pulled out a 25-23 win when a Bethune-Cookman rushing attempt was stuffed. Both teams scored easily in their first two overtime possessions. Failing on run attempts for the two-point conversions following their second touchdowns set the stage for the next two overtimes before Dillion scored and the Southern defense made the final stop. CJ Russell had a 6-yard TD run on Southern’s OT opening drive. Then Dennis Palmer ran 25 yards on the next play for the Wildcats. Kendric Rhymes had a 25-yard run for Southern. Bethune-Cookman, following a pass interference call on the first play, got a 13-yard touchdown pass from Cam Ransom to Nance Thomas.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.